Olympics latest: Activists urge athletes to speak out despite Beijing warning

Beijing is about to become the first city to host both editions of the Olympics, with the Winter Games set to run from Feb. 4 to 20.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to "spare no effort" to put on a great show. The run-up, however, has been marred by controversy. The U.S. and a handful of allies have committed to a diplomatic boycott over human rights, while the omicron coronavirus variant is testing Beijing's strict containment measures at the worst possible moment.

"The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," Xi said. Indeed, the world will be watching not only the action on the ice and slopes, but also the political drama on the sidelines.

Here are the latest developments:

Saturday, Jan. 29 (Tokyo time)

9:40 a.m. Human rights advocates have urged athletes and sponsors to speak out during the Beijing Games, underscoring the tense political atmosphere. Activists representing Chinese dissidents and minority Uyghurs and Tibetans spoke at an online press conference organized by Human Rights Watch on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

"Your silence is their strength," said Lhadon Tethong, director of the Tibet Action Institute, appealing to athletes from the West and elsewhere to take a stand against what activists -- and some governments -- have labeled "genocide." "I personally believe that you should use your platform and your privilege and this historic opportunity. You have to speak out against the wave of genocide," she said.

China denies all allegations of abuse and has warned against political statements at the Games. "Any behavior or speeches that are against the Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment," Yang Shu, deputy director general of Beijing 2022's International Relations Department, said earlier this month.

2:20 a.m. The Canadian Olympic Committee says five members of its 246-person Olympic delegation have been placed in Beijing's COVID-19 protocols, Reuters reports.

1:15 a.m. Taiwan's team of 15 athletes, competing under the name "Chinese Taipei," will not participate in the opening or closing ceremonies of the Beijing Games. The announcement by Taiwanese officials comes amid concern that Beijing could use the Games to make a statement concerning the status of the self-ruled island, which China considers a renegade province.

Friday, Jan. 28

3:30 p.m. Chinese president Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Games and hold a welcoming banquet for a string of heads of state and other dignitaries, including Russia's Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud , Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, China's foreign ministry said. Others expected to attend the opening ceremony include UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and head of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, it added.

12:30 p.m. Twelve cases of COVID-19 were detected among Games-related personnel on Thursday, organizers reveal, according to Reuters. Of the dozen, 10 were new arrivals at the airport, while the others were found in the Olympics' "closed loop" virus bubble.

11:05 a.m. China will let the U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet visit its scandal-hit Xinjiang region after the Winter Olympics wrap up, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unnamed sources. The visit is set to happen sometime in the first half of the year, the paper said.

Rights groups have accused China of human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other minority groups in the far western region, including torture, forced labor and the mass detention of about 1 million people.

Beijing, which denies those claims, insisted that Bachelet's office hold off on publishing a report into the region before it hosts the global sports showcase, the Post said.

3:36 a.m. The three villages for athletes are now open -- under a strict COVID-19 bubble policy. Besides observing the coronavirus rules, some delegations including the U.S. and Canada have advised their team members not to bring their own mobile devices due to cybersecurity concern.