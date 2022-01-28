Olympics latest: Countdown begins with a week to go until Beijing Games

Beijing is about to become the first city to host both editions of the Olympics, with the Winter Games set to run from Feb. 4 to 20.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to "spare no effort" to put on a great show. The run-up, however, has been marred by controversy. The U.S. and a handful of allies have committed to a diplomatic boycott over human rights, while the omicron coronavirus variant is testing Beijing's strict containment measures at the worst possible moment.

"The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," Xi said. Indeed, the world will be watching not only the action on the ice and slopes, but also the political drama on the sidelines.

Here are the latest developments:

Friday, Jan. 28 (Tokyo time)

12:30 p.m. Twelve cases of COVID-19 were detected among Games-related personnel on Thursday, organizers reveal, according to Reuters. Of the dozen, 10 were new arrivals at the airport, while the others were found in the Olympics' "closed loop" virus bubble.

3:36 a.m. The three villages for athletes are now open -- under a strict COVID-19 bubble policy. Besides observing the coronavirus rules, some delegations including the U.S. and Canada have advised their team members not to bring their own mobile devices due to cybersecurity concerns.

11:05 a.m. China will let the U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet visit its scandal-hit Xinjiang region after the Winter Olympics wrap up, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unnamed sources. The visit is set to happen sometime in the first half of the year, the paper said.

Rights groups have accused China of human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other minority groups in the far western region, including torture, forced labor and the mass detention of about 1 million people.

Beijing, which denies those claims, insisted that Bachelet's office hold off on publishing a report into the region before it hosts the global sports showcase, the Post said.