Olympics latest: German Chancellor Scholz will skip Beijing Games, report says

Beijing is about to become the first city to host both editions of the Olympics, with the Winter Games set to run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed to "spare no effort" to put on a great show. The run-up, however, has been marred by controversy. The U.S. and a handful of allies have committed to a diplomatic boycott over human rights, while the omicron coronavirus variant is testing Beijing's strict containment measures at the worst possible moment.

"The world is turning its eyes to China, and China is ready," Xi has said. Indeed, the world will be watching not only the action on the ice and slopes, but also the political drama on the sidelines.

Entries include files from wire services and Nikkei Asia reporters.

Here are the latest developments:

Thursday, Feb. 3 (Tokyo time)

4:12 a.m. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tells broadcaster ZDF he has "no travel plans" when asked whether he will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics. He says "it cannot be assumed that I will suddenly turn up."

Wednesday, Feb. 2

4:00 p.m. Winter sports powerhouse Norway will likely top the medals table for a second consecutive Olympics, but host China could win a record 13 medals, including six golds, says a forecast from data analysts Nielsen Gracenote. Team China's previous Olympic success has been in a handful of sports, including figure skating, freestyle skiing, snowboarding and speed skating.

The three-day Olympic torch relay has begun as Beijing gears up for Friday's official start to the Winter Games. © Reuters

12:27 p.m. Some 32 new COVID-19 infections have been detected among athletes and Games personnel, the event's organizing committee says. The new cases were found in airport arrivals and also those living inside the "closed-loop" bubble that separates Olympic participants from the public.

12:15 p.m. About 46% of Americans polled approve of Washington boycotting the Winter Games, while 22% are not in favor of the diplomatic rebuke to China's rights record, says a new Pew Research Center survey. Another 31% are unsure about the move, the U.S.-based think tank says.

10:45 a.m. The Winter Olympics torch relay starts with a launch ceremony at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing. Over the three-day relay, more than 1,000 torchbearers will carry the flame past historical landmarks, including the Great Wall.

An American snowboarder trains for competition at Beijing Winter Games. © Reuters

Tuesday, Feb. 1 (Tokyo time)

1:12 p.m. Games organizers are aiming to fill venues to at least 30% capacity despite China's strict rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the International Olympic Committee says. Tickets are not being sold to the general public, but are instead being distributed to "targeted" groups.

12:00 p.m. Two dozen new cases of COVID-19 have been detected among athletes and Games personnel, according to the event's official website. That brought the total since Jan. 23 to some 200 infections among airport arrivals and inside a "closed-loop" bubble, but those numbers are within the "expected controllable range," according to a senior official at China's Olympics Pandemic Prevention and Control Office, Reuters reports.

11:34 a.m. Taiwan's Winter Olympic team will attend the opening and closing ceremonies after being told by the International Olympic Committee it was required to participate. On Friday, Taiwan had said the team would not attend, blaming delayed flights and tough anti-COVID-19 rules.

10:25 a.m. The Olympic torch relay will kick off Wednesday on a shorter-than-usual route that starts at Beijing's Olympic Forest Park, but only hand-picked members of the public will be on hand to watch the three-day event because of strict COVID-19 rules.

7:00 a.m. America's FBI warns of possible cyberattacks at Beijing's Winter Games, saying that hackers could try to disrupt events and steal or leak "sensitive data." The U.S. police agency also cautioned athletes to use temporary mobile phones to avoid the theft of personal information from their own devices.

Monday, Jan. 31 (Tokyo time)

9:00 p.m. Two Democratic U.S. lawmakers, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. James McGovern, write to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, urging the group to prepare to defend American athletes from possible Chinese government retaliation should they choose to speak out about China's rights abuses during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

A Chinese official told reporters in January that any behavior against the Olympic spirit, and "especially against Chinese laws and regulations," would be subject to punishment.

1:37 p.m. A Chinese figure skating judge suspended for giving preferential marks to his compatriots will serve on a technical judging panel at Beijing's Winter Olympics, Reuters reports, citing competition records. Huang Feng received a one-year suspension in June 2018 for biased judging of pairs figure skating at the Pyeongchang Olympics that year, the agency says.

12:54 p.m. Beijing 2022 organizers report another 37 new COVID-19 infections among people linked to the Games, including eight athletes or team officials, according to the event's official website. Nine positive cases were detected inside the "closed loop" -- in which Olympics participants and staffers can move within a bubble but not around the city. On Sunday, organizers reported 34 new infections.

10:05 a.m. Foreign journalists are facing "unprecedented hurdles" covering China, a new report says, as the world's press descends on the country to cover the Winter Games.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) said Beijing was blocking and discrediting independent reporting while also cutting off new visas and expelling some members of the press.

"With China pulling out all the stops for the Olympic Games, the FCCC is troubled by the breakneck speed by which media freedom is declining in China," the organization said in a survey published Monday.

"China's approach to foreign journalists is in direct contrast to its own stated policies for foreign media and the Olympic spirit of excellence, friendship, and respect."

Some 99% of journalists in this year's survey said reporting conditions did not meet what they considered to be international standards, it added.

Sunday, Jan. 30

2:00 p.m. Beijing Olympics organizers say 34 new coronavirus infections have been detected among personnel related to the Games, Reuters reports -- about a third of them athletes and team officials. Twenty-three of the cases were new arrivals, while 11 were already in the "closed loop" -- in which Olympics participants and staffers can move within a bubble but not around the city. Under the rules, athletes who test positive and show no symptoms are released from isolation only after testing negative twice, 24 hours apart, according to the report.

Saturday, Jan. 29

3:03 p.m. The U.S. denies a report in Chinese state media claiming it was attempting to disrupt the Games by enticing athletes to make halfhearted efforts in competition and to criticize Beijing. "We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics," a U.S. Embassy spokesperson tells Reuters.

On Friday, China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party, cited unnamed sources as saying U.S. "anti-China forces" sought to "maliciously disrupt and spoil" the Games and politicize sports.

12:40 p.m. Beijing 2022 organizers log a total of 36 new COVID-19 infections among related personnel, Reuters reports. Nineteen were athletes or team officials who tested positive upon arrival on Friday.

9:40 a.m. Human rights advocates have urged athletes and sponsors to speak out during the Beijing Games, underscoring the tense political atmosphere. Activists representing Chinese dissidents and minority Uyghurs and Tibetans spoke at an online news conference organized by Human Rights Watch on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

"Your silence is their strength," said Lhadon Tethong, director of the Tibet Action Institute, appealing to athletes from the West and elsewhere to take a stand against what activists -- and some governments -- have labeled "genocide." "I personally believe that you should use your platform and your privilege and this historic opportunity. You have to speak out against the wave of genocide," she said.

China denies all allegations of abuse and has warned against political statements at the Games. "Any behavior or speeches that are against the Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment," Yang Shu, deputy director general of Beijing 2022's International Relations Department, said earlier this month.

2:20 a.m. The Canadian Olympic Committee says five members of its 246-person Olympic delegation have been placed in Beijing's COVID-19 protocols, Reuters reports.

1:15 a.m. Taiwan's team of 15 athletes, competing under the name "Chinese Taipei," will not participate in the opening or closing ceremonies of the Beijing Games. The announcement by Taiwanese officials comes amid concern that Beijing could use the Games to make a statement concerning the status of the self-ruled island, which China considers a renegade province.

Friday, Jan. 28

3:30 p.m. Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Games and hold a welcoming banquet for a string of heads of state and other dignitaries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, China's Foreign Ministry said. Others expected to attend the opening ceremony include U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach, it added.

12:30 p.m. Twelve cases of COVID-19 were detected among Games-related personnel on Thursday, organizers reveal, according to Reuters. Of the dozen, 10 were new arrivals at the airport, while the others were found in the Olympics' "closed-loop" virus bubble.

11:05 a.m. China will let the U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet visit its scandal-hit Xinjiang region after the Winter Olympics wrap up, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unnamed sources. The visit is set to happen sometime in the first half of the year, the paper said.

Rights groups have accused China of human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other minority groups in the far-western region, including torture, forced labor and the mass detention of about 1 million people.

Beijing, which denies those claims, insisted that Bachelet's office hold off on publishing a report into the region before it hosts the global sports showcase, the Post said.

3:36 a.m. The three villages for athletes are now open -- under a strict COVID-19 bubble policy. Besides observing the coronavirus rules, some delegations including the U.S. and Canada have advised their team members not to bring their own mobile devices due to cybersecurity concern.