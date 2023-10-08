China's Asian Games draw to close as Indians slam officiating

NEW DELHI -- The Asian Games in China's Hangzhou wrap up on Sunday, concluding a two-week sports spectacle punctuated by controversy between two of the region's biggest geopolitical rivals.

The Indian team has enjoyed its best showing on record, bagging over 100 medals -- easily topping the country's previous best of 70 at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018. Nevertheless, Indian athletes and experts have repeatedly voiced frustration over the officiating in Hangzhou, openly accusing China of unfair treatment.