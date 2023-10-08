ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China's Asian Games draw to close as Indians slam officiating

Hosts top medal tally while South Asian rivals post best showing ever

Men's javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and silver medalist Kishore Kumar Jena, both from India, complained about the officiating at the Asian Games despite their success.   © Reuters
NEETA LAL, Contributing writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The Asian Games in China's Hangzhou wrap up on Sunday, concluding a two-week sports spectacle punctuated by controversy between two of the region's biggest geopolitical rivals.

The Indian team has enjoyed its best showing on record, bagging over 100 medals -- easily topping the country's previous best of 70 at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018. Nevertheless, Indian athletes and experts have repeatedly voiced frustration over the officiating in Hangzhou, openly accusing China of unfair treatment.

