Sports

Cricket World Cup opens in India with all eyes on Pakistan clash

Tournament to last month and a half, buoying airfares and hotel rates

Pakistan and India are due to face off in the Cricket World Cup on Oct. 14 in Ahmedabad. (Nikkei montage/Source photos by AP and AFP/Jiji) 
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The Men's Cricket World Cup opens in India on Thursday with defending champions England facing New Zealand in the first fixture, as the hosts await their matchup with archrival Pakistan and the domestic travel business looks set for a bounce.

The sport's biggest international tournament begins in the 132,000-seat Narendra Modi Stadium in the western city of Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket venue. Ten teams -- Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka -- are participating in the showcase event.

