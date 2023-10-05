Cricket World Cup opens in India with all eyes on Pakistan clash

NEW DELHI -- The Men's Cricket World Cup opens in India on Thursday with defending champions England facing New Zealand in the first fixture, as the hosts await their matchup with archrival Pakistan and the domestic travel business looks set for a bounce.

The sport's biggest international tournament begins in the 132,000-seat Narendra Modi Stadium in the western city of Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket venue. Ten teams -- Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka -- are participating in the showcase event.