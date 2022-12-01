ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Sports

Cricket-crazy Pakistan hosts England in a respite from crises

Embattled nation aims to prove it can ensure safety to unlock opportunities

Pakistani cricket fans watch the T20 World Cup final, held in Australia, on a big screen in Karachi on Nov. 13.   © Reuters
JOHN DUERDEN and ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writers | Pakistan

SEOUL/ISLAMABAD -- On the last Sunday morning of November, the England cricket team touched down at Islamabad Airport. Pakistan is hoping that things go smoothly on the pitch -- but especially off it -- as the cricket-mad nation hosts only its second major international test series since 2009.

That was when the Sri Lankan team bus, on its way to Gaddafi Stadium in the city of Lahore, was attacked by 12 gunmen. Six of the touring players were wounded and eight locals killed. Since then, Pakistan has played home games mostly in the United Arab Emirates.

