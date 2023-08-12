ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Ex-players help soccer club to economic win: Bayern Munich chief

Herbert Hainer welcomes challenges of gaining big sponsors

Bayern Munich has won 11 consecutive titles in the German Bundesliga's first division, with players including Jamal Musiala, center, also representing the national team. (Photo by Takuya Imai)
HIDETO MOTOIKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Bayern Munich is a rarity in the ebb and flow of European soccer, as it has remained a top club for decades. In May, the team secured the title of the German Bundesliga's first division for an unprecedented 11th consecutive time.

Herbert Hainer, the club's president as well as chairman of the supervisory board, explained the reasons for having former players on the management team and how this has been working, in an interview with Nikkei during his recent stay in Japan, when he traveled for the club's July-August Asian tour.

