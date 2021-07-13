ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Sports

Istanbul launches bid to host 2036 Summer Olympics

Turkey's largest city attempts to become the first Muslim majority nation to hold the event

Muslims eat their Iftar meals in front of the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul on April 13.   © Reuters
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writer | Turkey

ISTANBUL -- Istanbul announced Tuesday it will bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, in an attempt to become the first Muslim majority nation to hold the quadrennial event.

The attempt, the Turkish city's fifth, comes after it lost to Tokyo in the competition to hold the 2020 Games. In 2013, International Olympic Committee chose the Japanese capital over Istanbul in a second ballot, after Madrid was eliminated in the first round

The delayed Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23. The 2024 edition will be held in Paris, while Los Angeles will host the 2028 Games. The Australian city of Brisbane is expected to be announced as the venue for the 2032 event at a meeting in Tokyo next week.

"To make sure Istanbul get its deserved place on the world sports map, we are focusing on the biggest target," Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu told reporters. "We put forward our will and in the name of Istanbul and Turkish people, we want [to hold] the Olympics and Paralympic Games in Istanbul."

Underscoring that Istanbul has learned a lot from previous bids, Imamoglu said the megacity of 15 million people has progressed a lot in terms of transportation and sports infrastructure.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has previously said the British capital may seek to host the 2036 or 2040 Games. India's Ahmedabad is also reportedly exploring to bid for 2036.

Imamoglu, a member of Turkey's center-left main opposition party, beat President Tayyip Recep Erdogan key ally, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, in 2019 to become mayor, ending the 25 year-long rule of religiously conservative political parties in Istanbul.

Although, his tenure will end in 2024, Imamoglu's name is being circulated as a top contender to challenge Erdogan in the 2023 presidential election. Multiple polls put Imamoglu ahead of the president in a potential race.

It is not yet known, whether Erdogan administration will endorse the Istanbul bid for 2036.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more