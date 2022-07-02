ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Sports

Japan's Naoya Inoue destroys boxing stereotypes

'The Monster' only one crown away from becoming undisputed bantamweight champ

Nicknamed "The Monster," Naoya Inoue is known for his ferocious speed and high knockout rate.
DAISUKE YAMAGUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Which professional boxer can lay claim to being the strongest in the sport, pound for pound?

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close