ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Sports

Man City CEO lauds soccer's local roots, global perspective

Soriano says game taking on 'humanity's challenges'; CFG eyes Africa growth

More than 60,000 people packed into Japan's National Stadium in Tokyo to watch an exhibition match between Manchester City and the Bundesliga's Bayern Munich on July 26.   © Reuters
YUKINORI TAKECHI, Nikkei senior staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The English Premier League's Manchester City F.C. won the Champions League, widely considered professional soccer's most prestigious trophy, for the first time in June, following on from its domestic league triumph and winning the FA Cup this season. The treble "comes after a decade of hard work and consistency," Ferran Soriano, the club's CEO, told Nikkei in a recent interview in Tokyo.

Although the Champions League win is a milestone for Man City, Soriano is already thinking ahead. 'We're constantly looking at ways of how we can use the power of football to solve humanity's challenges,' said Soriano, adding that the club has offered empowerment and better lives to people from its very beginning.

Read Next

Latest On Sports

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more