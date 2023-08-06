Man City CEO lauds soccer's local roots, global perspective

TOKYO -- The English Premier League's Manchester City F.C. won the Champions League, widely considered professional soccer's most prestigious trophy, for the first time in June, following on from its domestic league triumph and winning the FA Cup this season. The treble "comes after a decade of hard work and consistency," Ferran Soriano, the club's CEO, told Nikkei in a recent interview in Tokyo.

Although the Champions League win is a milestone for Man City, Soriano is already thinking ahead. 'We're constantly looking at ways of how we can use the power of football to solve humanity's challenges,' said Soriano, adding that the club has offered empowerment and better lives to people from its very beginning.