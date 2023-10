KARACHI -- Pakistan's esports heroes are taking the gaming world by storm and giving established champions an unlikely run for their money, despite dealing with frequent power outages, travel troubles and little official support in the cricket-mad nation.

Topping the ranks is 28-year-old Arslan "Ash" Siddiqui who shot to fame when he beat South Korean legend Bae "Knee" Jae-Min in the OUG Finals 2018 in Dubai, cementing himself as a champion of the Japanese fighting game Tekken.