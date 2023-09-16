South Korean esports star can skip draft with Asia Games gold

SEOUL -- South Korean soccer star Son Heung-min was able to earn an exemption from military service and keep playing in the English Premier League after his country took gold at the 2018 Asian Games. Now another famous South Korean athlete can continue his lucrative career by winning a title in the 2023 games -- without any physical exertion.

Lee Sang-hyeok, known to millions as "Faker," is one of the most successful video gamers ever and will represent South Korea this month at Asian Games taking place in Hangzhou, China.