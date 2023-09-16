ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
South Korean esports star can skip draft with Asia Games gold

Controversy erupts as gamers able to skip duty as BTS members perform military service

 Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok of T1 competes at the League of Legends World Championship Groups Stage on Oct. 9, 2022 in New York City.    © Getty Images
JOHN DUERDEN, Contributing writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korean soccer star Son Heung-min was able to earn an exemption from military service and keep playing in the English Premier League after his country took gold at the 2018 Asian Games. Now another famous South Korean athlete can continue his lucrative career by winning a title in the 2023 games -- without any physical exertion.

Lee Sang-hyeok, known to millions as "Faker," is one of the most successful video gamers ever and will represent South Korea this month at Asian Games taking place in Hangzhou, China.

