LONDON -- Southeast Asia has missed its best chance in years to launch a first-ever joint bid for the soccer World Cup, with another realistic shot now decades away.

This month, FIFA -- after announcing that the 2030 World Cup will take place in Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco -- invited nations from Asia and Oceania to register their interest to host the 48-team tournament in 2034. The deadline for bids is Oct. 31.