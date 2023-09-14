ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Tigers' championship victory to bring $650m impact across Japan

BOJ, retailers pinning high hopes on Osaka club's first victory in 18 years

Hanshin Tigers Manager Akinobu Okada gets tossed into the air by the team as they celebrate the championship on Thursday.   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

OSAKA -- The Hanshin Tigers clinched the Central League title of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball on Thursday for the first time in 18 years, arousing expectations that the victory will spark economic activity bringing in more than $650 million across the country. The Tigers' home city of Osaka, in the center of the Kansai region, is in an uproar over the victory by the local heroes.

The Tigers, one of the oldest professional baseball clubs in Japan, beat the Yomiuri Giants at Hanshin Koshien Stadium to win the pennant race, with 15 games remaining in the 143-game season. The team, which last clinched the title in 2005, will advance to the league's postseason Climax Series, due to start in mid-October, whose winner will go the Japan Series against the top team from the rival Pacific League.

