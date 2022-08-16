China 'spy ship' docks in Sri Lanka, India gifts surveillance plane

COLOMBO -- After weeks of controversy, the Chinese survey ship Yuan Wang 5 docked at Sri Lanka's southern Hambantota Port on Tuesday morning.

The arrival of the advanced satellite-tracking vessel for a weeklong stay seemed likely to further entangle the bankrupt island nation in a geopolitical tug of war between China and India, which had protested the visit over security concerns. The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka was expected to give the ship a grand welcome at the port, controlled by China under a 99-year lease granted in 2017.