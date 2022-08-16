ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Sri Lanka crisis

China 'spy ship' docks in Sri Lanka, India gifts surveillance plane

Vessel's controversial visit exposes big powers' tug of war over bankrupt island

China's Yuan Wang 5 survey ship in 2016: Sri Lanka has allowed the vessel to dock after briefly seeking a "deferral" amid protests by India. (File photo by Getty Images) 
MUNZA MUSHTAQ, Contributing writer | Sri Lanka

COLOMBO -- After weeks of controversy, the Chinese survey ship Yuan Wang 5 docked at Sri Lanka's southern Hambantota Port on Tuesday morning.

The arrival of the advanced satellite-tracking vessel for a weeklong stay seemed likely to further entangle the bankrupt island nation in a geopolitical tug of war between China and India, which had protested the visit over security concerns. The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka was expected to give the ship a grand welcome at the port, controlled by China under a 99-year lease granted in 2017.

