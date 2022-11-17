Sri Lanka budget designed to impress IMF earns mixed grades

COLOMBO -- As Sri Lankans tighten their belts amid an economic crisis that has compelled many families to live on just one meal a day, President Ranil Wickremesinghe this week presented a 2023 budget designed to help unlock a crucial $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts say the package is broadly in line with what the lender expects, but add that it may include a dose of delusion and stress that the proof will be in the implementation. The president's spending plans, including a relatively hefty outlay on defense, also raised eyebrows.