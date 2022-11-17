ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka budget designed to impress IMF earns mixed grades

Experts say package meets some aims but question spending, including defense

Workers transport sacks of rice at a marketplace in Colombo on Nov. 14, as the government aims to guide the country out of its economic crisis.   © AP
MUNZA MUSHTAQ, Contributing writer | Sri Lanka

COLOMBO -- As Sri Lankans tighten their belts amid an economic crisis that has compelled many families to live on just one meal a day, President Ranil Wickremesinghe this week presented a 2023 budget designed to help unlock a crucial $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts say the package is broadly in line with what the lender expects, but add that it may include a dose of delusion and stress that the proof will be in the implementation. The president's spending plans, including a relatively hefty outlay on defense, also raised eyebrows.

