Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka hails IMF bailout as experts urge end to 'Band-Aid' fixes

Government vows 'significant steps forward in the next few months'

Sri Lankans watch as President Ranil Wickremesinghe addresses the nation on March 21, after the International Monetary Fund's executive board approved a nearly $3 billion loan.   © Reuters
MUNZA MUSHTAQ, Contributing writer | Sri Lanka

COLOMBO -- Hours after securing a nearly $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund, Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday declared that the world no longer deems his country bankrupt.

"The loan facility serves as an assurance from the international community that Sri Lanka has the capacity to restructure its debt and resume normal transactions," he said in a statement, adding that the government is working to gradually lift import restrictions on essentials, medicines and tourism-related products, as the foreign exchange situation improves.

