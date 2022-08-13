ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka health chief downplays drug shortage as doctors fret

'We can't go on like this,' says medical union spokesman

A doctor prepares to inspect a patient in Colombo: Medical professionals have been sounding the alarm for months over shortages of life-saving drugs and equipment.   © Reuters
KANIKA GUPTA, Contributing writer | Sri Lanka

COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka's economic crisis has upended the country's universal health care system, though the health minister and doctors have different takes on the severity of the situation and what needs to be done.

Medical professionals have been sounding the alarm for months over shortages of lifesaving drugs and equipment, saying they are struggling to provide prompt and adequate care to patients. Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, however, downplayed the issues in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia.

