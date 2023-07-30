Sri Lanka hit by record brain drain, but some stay to rebuild

COLOMBO -- As Sri Lanka sank deep into its economic crisis last year, dentist Lakmal Kulasekara watched many in his field pack up and leave. No matter how bad things became, he was determined to stay.

"My education was paid for by the people of Sri Lanka, including poor people, and if I don't pay it back, I am not a man," he said of the nation's free public education system. "Yes, we have a problem in our country. But just because of the problem, if everyone chooses to leave, then what will happen?"