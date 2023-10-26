ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka leans on IMF and China as crucial budget test looms

President Wickremesinghe faces growing public frustration ahead of elections

A market in Colombo on Oct. 20. Sri Lanka's government is due to present next year's budget in mid-November.   © Reuters
MUNZA MUSHTAQ, Contributing writer | Sri Lanka

COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka's cash-strapped government is breathing slightly easier after a week that brought an agreement on more support from the International Monetary Fund and a promise of "no strings" help from China.

But the country still must climb out of bankruptcy, and President Ranil Wickremesinghe's administration must prepare a budget presentation for Nov. 13 that will likely highlight the difficulty of balancing financial constraints with public welfare. This crucial test comes ahead of elections next year and as a weary population grows frustrated with tough IMF bailout conditions.

