Sri Lanka leans on IMF and China as crucial budget test looms

COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka's cash-strapped government is breathing slightly easier after a week that brought an agreement on more support from the International Monetary Fund and a promise of "no strings" help from China.

But the country still must climb out of bankruptcy, and President Ranil Wickremesinghe's administration must prepare a budget presentation for Nov. 13 that will likely highlight the difficulty of balancing financial constraints with public welfare. This crucial test comes ahead of elections next year and as a weary population grows frustrated with tough IMF bailout conditions.