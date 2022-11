COLOMBO -- Dollar-strapped Sri Lanka is pinning its hopes on a still-elusive $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund bailout before it starts rebuilding its usable foreign reserves, the head of the country's central bank told Nikkei Asia in a recent exclusive interview.

"Once the IMF starts disbursing their commitments following the IMF board's approval, it will be the point at which we will start building our foreign reserves," Gov. Nandalal Weerasinghe said.