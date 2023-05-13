ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka tourism on comeback trail after bombings, COVID, unrest

Visitors return to broke Indian Ocean island but operators struggle with costs

A beach in Colombo in February 2023: Sri Lanka's tourism earnings during the January-March period crossed the $500 million mark for the first time since the pandemic.   © Getty Images
MUNZA MUSHTAQ, Contributing writer | Sri Lanka

COLOMBO -- Things were looking up for Tharaka Kevin in February 2020. The housekeeping executive at a luxury resort in southern Sri Lanka, famous for its blue waters and pristine beaches, had made his first down payment of 150,000 rupees ($470) to a friend on a Honda Hornet motorbike.

The money was hard-earned. In April 2019, the country's tourism industry had been rocked by the Easter Sunday terrorist bombings, which killed more than 250 people at hotels and churches. "Soon after the Easter attacks, almost all our bookings got canceled," he recalled. "Because we earn mostly from service charges, our monthly salaries were very low."

Read Next

Latest On Sri Lanka crisis

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close