Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lankans fret over next piece of debt puzzle: domestic reform

Banks want clarity on 'voluntary' plans; global creditors expect burden-sharing

A Sri Lankan rupee note at an exchange counter in Colombo: The government is working on plans to restructure domestic public debt, amid difficult negotiations with global creditors.   © Reuters
MUNZA MUSHTAQ, Contributing writer | Sri Lanka

COLOMBO -- As Sri Lanka rushes to work out debt treatment arrangements with its global creditors, the embattled South Asian nation faces the simultaneous challenge of restructuring domestic debt, sparking unease among the crisis-weary public.

The government had been expected to craft a plan for domestic public debt, largely held by banks and other institutional investors, by the end of May. But a week into June, the country is still waiting for an announcement. Banks are seeking clarity while anxious depositors are wondering what, if anything, it might mean for them.

