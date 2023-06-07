Sri Lankans fret over next piece of debt puzzle: domestic reform

COLOMBO -- As Sri Lanka rushes to work out debt treatment arrangements with its global creditors, the embattled South Asian nation faces the simultaneous challenge of restructuring domestic debt, sparking unease among the crisis-weary public.

The government had been expected to craft a plan for domestic public debt, largely held by banks and other institutional investors, by the end of May. But a week into June, the country is still waiting for an announcement. Banks are seeking clarity while anxious depositors are wondering what, if anything, it might mean for them.