CHONGQING -- China's Sichuan provincial government has issued a notice ordering most factories, including suppliers to Apple and Toyota Motor, to suspend production until Saturday for planned power outages, as they try to secure electricity for daily use with demand rising sharply due to the scorching summer weather.

Power restrictions have also been imposed Chongqing and the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, raising concerns over the effect on global supply chains and the Chinese economy.