TOKYO -- Apple's new $3,499 Vision Pro headset could generate sales for Sony Group and other Asian suppliers of the U.S. tech giant, but that will depend on how well the device performs in a virtual reality market that has disappointed for years.

Organic light-emitting diode microdisplays from Sony and optical resin polymer for precision lenses from Mitsubishi Gas Chemical are among possible supplies for the device, Goldman Sachs wrote in a report last month.