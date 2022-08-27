ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Supply Chain

Apple supplier Foxconn, Toyota restart Sichuan plants as heat wave eases

Chengdu Motor Show opens on schedule with power restrictions gradually relaxed

With Foxconn assembling iPads for Apple, the factory blackouts in Sichuan province had raised concerns about the effect on supply chains. (Photo by Kotaro Igarashi)
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

CHENGDU, China -- Toyota Motor and Taiwanese Apple assembler Foxconn have restarted factories in Sichuan province after a local order to stop operations expired Thursday as a historic heat wave eases.

The Chengdu plant of Foxconn, which assembles iPads for Apple, began to operate at normal capacity again on Thursday, a person close to the factory confirmed. Authorities appear to be supplying Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, with power on a priority basis, taking into consideration the economic impact on the region.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close