Apple supplier Foxconn, Toyota restart Sichuan plants as heat wave eases

CHENGDU, China -- Toyota Motor and Taiwanese Apple assembler Foxconn have restarted factories in Sichuan province after a local order to stop operations expired Thursday as a historic heat wave eases.

The Chengdu plant of Foxconn, which assembles iPads for Apple, began to operate at normal capacity again on Thursday, a person close to the factory confirmed. Authorities appear to be supplying Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, with power on a priority basis, taking into consideration the economic impact on the region.