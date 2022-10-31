ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Supply Chain

Apple supplier Foxconn's key China plant hit by COVID measures

Industry sources say iPhone output affected as workers can't enter production lines

Taiwan's Foxconn operates massive production bases in China where it makes Apple iPhones.    © Reuters
CHENG TING-FANG and CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writers | China

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- Key Apple supplier Foxconn is grappling with disruption at its most important iPhone plant in China after authorities imposed curbs aimed at fighting a local COVID outbreak and signs emerged that workers are attempting to flee the site.

A handful of COVID infections were reported over the weekend in Zhengzhou, Henan province, where Foxconn operates the world's largest iPhone production facility. The company has acknowledged the impact on production, and said it is asking facilities in other locations to help cushion the blow.

