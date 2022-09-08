ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Supply Chain

Apple suppliers caught up in Chengdu COVID lockdown extension

Mass testing in iPad and MacBook production hub to begin on Friday

Chengdu, a key production hub for Apple's iPads and MacBooks, has come under strict COVID measures.   © EPA/Jiji
CHENG TING-FANG, CISSY ZHOU and SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writers | China

TAIPEI/HONG KONG/CHONGQING, China -- The Chinese city of Chengdu, a production hub for Apple's iPads and MacBooks, has extended its COVID-19 lockdown measures indefinitely, threatening to bring fresh disruptions to the global supply chain.

The lockdowns were originally scheduled to end on Wednesday, but will likely last for another week as the city vowed to "bring the number of cases down to zero" within one week. The extended coronavirus measures come as suppliers have only recently recovered from a wave of power outages linked to droughts in southwestern China.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close