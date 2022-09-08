Apple suppliers caught up in Chengdu COVID lockdown extension

TAIPEI/HONG KONG/CHONGQING, China -- The Chinese city of Chengdu, a production hub for Apple's iPads and MacBooks, has extended its COVID-19 lockdown measures indefinitely, threatening to bring fresh disruptions to the global supply chain.

The lockdowns were originally scheduled to end on Wednesday, but will likely last for another week as the city vowed to "bring the number of cases down to zero" within one week. The extended coronavirus measures come as suppliers have only recently recovered from a wave of power outages linked to droughts in southwestern China.