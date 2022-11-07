Apple warns of iPhone delays after China COVID curbs

TAIPEI -- Apple has warned it will ship fewer premium iPhones and customers will face longer waits for products after strict COVID-19 curbs disrupted production at a key factory in China.

Apple confirmed that the facility in Zhengzhou is operating at "significantly" lower capacity as COVID-related restrictions affected assembly of the premium iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Key supplier Foxconn has had to run the facility under tighter restrictions, including daily testing and limitations on staff movements, following a local COVID outbreak in late October.