ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Supply Chain

Apple warns of iPhone delays after China COVID curbs

Production capacity 'significantly' lower as supplier Foxconn lowers outlook

China's strict COVID curbs have hit production of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Zhengzhou, China. (Photo by Suzu Takahashi)
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia Chief tech correspondent | China

TAIPEI -- Apple has warned it will ship fewer premium iPhones and customers will face longer waits for products after strict COVID-19 curbs disrupted production at a key factory in China.

Apple confirmed that the facility in Zhengzhou is operating at "significantly" lower capacity as COVID-related restrictions affected assembly of the premium iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Key supplier Foxconn has had to run the facility under tighter restrictions, including daily testing and limitations on staff movements, following a local COVID outbreak in late October.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close