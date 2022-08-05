ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Apple warns suppliers to follow China rules on 'Taiwan' labeling

Stepped up scrutiny of import documents raises disruption fears for iPhone maker

Apple suppliers are gearing up for the launch of the latest iPhone and other new products this autumn.  
CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei staff writers | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Apple has asked suppliers to ensure that shipments from Taiwan to China strictly comply with Chinese customs regulations after a recent visit by senior U.S. lawmaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei stoked fears of rising trade barriers.

Apple told suppliers on Friday that China has started strictly enforcing a long-standing rule that Taiwanese-made parts and components must be labeled as being made either in "Taiwan, China" or "Chinese Taipei," sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia, language that indicates the island is part of China.

