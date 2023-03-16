ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

China decoupling spreads to software development

Fears grow that Chinese software components make apps open to attack

The Chinese userbase of code hosting platform GitHub is second only to that of the U.S. (Photo by Suzu Takahashi)
MASAHARU BAN, Nikkei staff writer | China

TOKYO -- The technological decoupling between the U.S. and China is spreading into software, as concerns over cyberattacks fuel increasing reluctance among developers to incorporate software components created in China.

Apps and systems are commonly built using open-source software components from across the world, creating what can be called a global software supply chain. But this approach means weaknesses in one component could compromise an entire app. Attacks targeting such weaknesses have surged in recent years, an increase suspected by some to be driven by Chinese and Russian hackers.

