Supply Chain

China heat wave adds pressure on supply chains of Tesla, others

Sichuan province extends industrial shutdown order with power in short supply

Some Tesla charging stations in Sichuan and the nearby city of Chongqing are not operating, and users are complaining. (Photo by Shunsuke Tabeta)
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

CHONGQING -- A record heat wave squeezing power supplies has led China's Sichuan province to extend its order shutting industrial plants until Thursday, potentially hampering output of parts used by electric vehicle maker Tesla.

Sichuan is enduring rolling blackouts as electricity demand rises to cope with temperatures reaching 40 C. Rainfall has declined to about 50% of normal, reducing output of the hydroelectric power that accounts for nearly 80% of the southwestern province's generating capacity.

