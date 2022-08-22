China heat wave adds pressure on supply chains of Tesla, others

CHONGQING -- A record heat wave squeezing power supplies has led China's Sichuan province to extend its order shutting industrial plants until Thursday, potentially hampering output of parts used by electric vehicle maker Tesla.

Sichuan is enduring rolling blackouts as electricity demand rises to cope with temperatures reaching 40 C. Rainfall has declined to about 50% of normal, reducing output of the hydroelectric power that accounts for nearly 80% of the southwestern province's generating capacity.