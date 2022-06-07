BANGKOK/SINGAPORE -- Freight rates will remain elevated as China's dogged pursuit of a zero-COVID strategy continues to hold up international trade, the chiefs of two global logistics companies said. One warned that the situation could pose an existential threat to manufacturers that produce goods with little room in the pricing to absorb higher transportation costs.
Supply Chain
China lockdowns to keep freight rates elevated, logistics bosses say
DHL and Ocean Network Express CEOs identify pain points in world trade