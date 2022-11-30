ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Supply Chain

China's tech suppliers brace for disruption after COVID protests

Uncertainty over Beijing's response has companies fearing more lockdowns

China's tech suppliers have grappled with COVID restrictions for three years already but some are growing more worried than ever about disruption. (Source photos by Reuters and AP)
CHENG TING-FANG and CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writers | China

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- Suppliers in China serving Apple, Google and other global brands are bracing for further disruptions amid uncertainty over how Beijing will respond to calls to end the country's strict zero-COVID measures.

Demonstrators across China have demanded an end to the mass testing and widespread lockdowns imposed as part of the country's strategy for battling the pandemic. The central government on Tuesday warned local authorities against "arbitrarily expanding lockdowns" but local governments have so far shown few signs of heeding Beijing's directives. The emergence of an omicron wave of infections is also worrying suppliers.

