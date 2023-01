TAIPEI/ HONG KONG -- China's tech supply chain is heading into the new year facing the twin challenges of slumping demand and staffing chaos caused by Beijing's abrupt U-turn on COVID controls.

In a sign of the gloomy outlook for consumer electronics, Apple has notified several suppliers to build fewer components for AirPods, the Apple Watch and MacBooks for the first quarter, citing weakening demand, according to Nikkei Asia's supply chain checks with several component suppliers.