Supply Chain

China tightens rare-earth export curbs amid tension with U.S.

Traders required to provide information on types, shipment destinations

A rare earths mine in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region.      © Kyodo
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

SHANGHAI -- China will tighten export controls on rare earths, requiring exporters to report rare-earth types and their export destinations, Beijing announced Tuesday, against a backdrop of domestic calls for a response to stricter limits on U.S. semiconductor exports to China.

The new restrictions are set to run through the end of October in 2025. Observers say China's move to tighten its grip over the strategic materials may be a negotiating tactic ahead of a planned November summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden.

