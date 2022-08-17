ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Chongqing orders factories to shut to save power during heat wave

Surge in electricity demand forces Chinese city to rein in usage

Chongqing Changan Automobile is one of the factories suspending production until Aug. 24 to comply with government orders.
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

CHONGQING -- The Chongqing municipal government has ordered factories, including Japanese-owned ones, to suspend operations until Aug. 24 to conserve energy after an exceptionally hot spell led to a surge in electricity demand.

Following in the footsteps of neighboring Sichuan Province, Chongqing is controlling power usage in the Liangjiang area, and others, after extreme heat led to a huge increase in the use of fans and air conditioners. Chongqing has a high number of factories that make automobiles and computers, and their shutdown could have an impact on supplies domestically and internationally. Shopping centers, including foreign-owned ones, will also shorten operating hours.

