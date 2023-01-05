ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Dell looks to phase out 'made in China' chips by 2024

'This trend looks irreversible,' supplier exec says of tech industry's production shift

Dell has also asked suppliers of other components as well as product assemblers to help prepare capacity in countries like Vietnam. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | China

TAIPEI -- U.S. computer maker Dell aims to stop using chips made in China by 2024 and has told suppliers to significantly reduce the amount of other "made in China" components in its products as part of efforts to diversify its supply chain amid concerns over Washington-Beijing tensions.

The world's third-largest computer maker by shipments told suppliers late last year that it aims to "meaningfully lower" the amount of China-made chips it uses, including those produced at facilities owned by non-Chinese chipmakers, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia.

