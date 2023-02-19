'Economic NATO' should be created to counter China: Liz Truss

TOKYO -- The G-7 and like-minded nations should cooperate to build a supply chain for resources such as strategically important minerals, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in an interview with Nikkei on Saturday.

"I believe that we as the free world are facing a serious challenge from authoritarian regimes, particularly from China," she said in Tokyo, adding that an economic version of NATO centered on the G-7, and including countries such as Australia, was needed to counter China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.