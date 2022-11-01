Foxconn raises bonuses for workers at COVID curb-hit iPhone plant

HONG KONG/TAIPEI -- Key Apple supplier Foxconn is sharply increasing attendance bonuses for workers at its iPhone production facility in Zhengzhou, China, after some workers fled the site following an outbreak of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The daily attendance allowance will be increased from 100 yuan ($13.75) to 400 yuan, while workers recording "full attendance" this month will receive a total bonus of more than 15,000 yuan, the company announced on Tuesday. Full attendance includes not taking any days off, not arriving more than 30 minutes late or leaving more than 30 minutes early, and working at least eight hours a day.