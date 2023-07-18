ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
HP to move production of millions of PCs to Thailand, Mexico

Company follows Dell, Apple in diversifying supply chain beyond China

HP has lagged other global PC makers in shifting away from China but now plans to move some production to Thailand and Mexico. (Source photos by Getty)   © Getty Images
CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondents | China

TAIPEI -- HP is working with suppliers to shift production of millions of consumer and commercial laptops to Thailand and Mexico this year, in the top U.S. computer maker's first substantial move to diversify its personal computer supply chain beyond China.

The world's No. 2 PC maker by shipments after China's Lenovo, HP is planning to shift some commercial notebook computer production to Mexico, while a portion of its consumer laptop production will go to Thailand, sources briefed on the matter told Nikkei Asia. HP is also planning to shift some laptop production to Vietnam, starting next year, one of the suppliers said.

