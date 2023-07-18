HP to move production of millions of PCs to Thailand, Mexico

TAIPEI -- HP is working with suppliers to shift production of millions of consumer and commercial laptops to Thailand and Mexico this year, in the top U.S. computer maker's first substantial move to diversify its personal computer supply chain beyond China.

The world's No. 2 PC maker by shipments after China's Lenovo, HP is planning to shift some commercial notebook computer production to Mexico, while a portion of its consumer laptop production will go to Thailand, sources briefed on the matter told Nikkei Asia. HP is also planning to shift some laptop production to Vietnam, starting next year, one of the suppliers said.