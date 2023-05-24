ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

Higher Mexican wages complicate push for non-China supply chains

GM, Panasonic among companies seeing big increases in labor costs

Activists hold signs outside a General Motors factory in Silao in February 2022. Its union secured the first double-digit wage hike in years this year.   © Reuters
KOSUKE SHIMIZU, Nikkei staff writer | North America

MEXICO CITY -- Three years after a revamped North American trade pact took effect, demands by labor unions and stricter standards for tariff relief are squeezing manufacturers from Japan and elsewhere that have set up shop in Mexico.

The trend comes as supply chain risks caused by U.S.-China tensions accelerate a push for nearshoring, or a moving production closer to target markets. The recent headwinds could force companies that sought to take advantage of cheap Mexican labor to produce goods for the neighboring U.S. market to reassess their strategy.

Read Next

Latest On Supply Chain

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close