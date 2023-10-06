Huawei supplier shares jump amid China chip self-sufficiency push

TAIPEI/HONG KONG -- Little-known tech suppliers have become a surprise hit on the Chinese stock market after Huawei Technologies defied a U.S. clampdown to release its first 5G-capable smartphone in years.

Electronics, component and equipment suppliers to the national tech champion have seen their shares rise sharply -- some more than 400% -- since the Mate 60 Pro went on sale in late August. Other issues got a boost after Huawei introduced tablets, smart wearables and displays, automotive platforms and AI computing solutions in September.