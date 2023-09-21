ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

Indonesia EV battery dream hits lithium, U.S. inflation act walls

EU Green Deal adds another challenge to nickel-rich but coal-reliant country

Indonesian President Joko Widodo inspects a Hyundai Motor electric vehicle at a plant in West Java. His dream of building a domestic electric vehicle industry is running into natural resource and political obstacles.   © PRESIDENTIAL PALACE/AFP/Jiji
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesia's ambition to use its vast nickel wealth to build an electric vehicle battery industry is hitting major obstacles, with the government failing to secure adequate lithium supplies and negotiations with Washington over EV-related incentives dragging out.

That comes as Indonesia's first battery cell plant, developed jointly by South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor and battery producer LG Energy Solution, nears completion. President Joko Widodo said this month it is slated to start production early next year.

