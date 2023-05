DETROIT, U.S. -- Top Japanese and American trade officials on Friday put forward a road map for cooperation in advanced chipmaking as they reaffirmed the need to work closely on high-tech sectors and supply chains.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, met with his American counterpart, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, here for the second ministerial meeting under the Japan-U.S. Commercial and Industrial Partnership.