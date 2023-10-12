ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

Japan, World Bank diversify renewable energy supply chains

Emerging countries to get help to boost manufacturing, with eye on easing China dependence

China plays a major role in supply chains for clean energy products, including making at least 90% of substrates used in solar panels. (Photo by Shinya Sawai)
HANA SLEVIN OHAMA, Nikkei staff writer | China

MARRAKECH, Morocco -- Japan, the World Bank and other partners on Wednesday launched a new project to diversify renewable energy supply chains, as concerns grow over the global reliance on China in critical materials for electric vehicles, solar panels and more.

The partnership for Resilient and Inclusive Suppy-chain Enhancement (RISE) will financially and technologically assist emerging countries, which now primarily produce the raw materials used in these supply chains, to build up their capacity to process those materials and assemble the final products. The goal is to ensure a stable global supply of key materials to curb economic security risks.

Read Next

Latest On Supply Chain

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more