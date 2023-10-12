Japan, World Bank diversify renewable energy supply chains

MARRAKECH, Morocco -- Japan, the World Bank and other partners on Wednesday launched a new project to diversify renewable energy supply chains, as concerns grow over the global reliance on China in critical materials for electric vehicles, solar panels and more.

The partnership for Resilient and Inclusive Suppy-chain Enhancement (RISE) will financially and technologically assist emerging countries, which now primarily produce the raw materials used in these supply chains, to build up their capacity to process those materials and assemble the final products. The goal is to ensure a stable global supply of key materials to curb economic security risks.