TOKYO -- Japan aims to double the volume of cargo shipments by rail and sea over the next decade to offset dwindling availability of truckers after a cap on overtime comes into effect, Nikkei has learned.

The government will craft a reform package that encourages wider use of ferries to transport cargo, as well as roll-on/roll-off vessels that can carry truck trailers. These RORO vessels give drivers time to rest while cruising on water.