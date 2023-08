TOKYO -- Japanese component company Kaga Electronics will spend 5 billion yen (around $34 million) to build a plant in Mexico, as it aims to capture demand from companies moving to North America to sidestep tensions between the U.S. and China.

"Consumption in the North American market will continue to be strong, and Japanese manufacturers, our key clients, are expanding their presence in Mexico," said Ryoichi Kado, Kaga Electronics' president.