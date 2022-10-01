ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Supply Chain

Japan sets guidelines for protecting critical supply chains

Semiconductors, rare earths and medical supplies likely to receive government support

A circuit board and chips at a research institute in Taiwan. The island produces 90% of advanced chips, which exposes the crucial goods to supply disruptions during crises.   © Reuters
HIROSHI ASAHINA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's cabinet on Friday drew up guidelines for designating strategically important goods that will receive government support as part of an economic security initiative to protect supply chains of chips, medical supplies and other key items.

The cabinet decision follows the passage in May of economic security legislation laying out government steps to safeguard the supply of crucial goods. The new document spells out the conditions needed for critical goods or technology designation and sets broader policy on economic security.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close