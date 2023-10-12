ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Supply Chain

Japan to add advanced electronic parts to critical supplies list

Supply chains for multilayer ceramic capacitors would be protected

Multilayer ceramic capacitors are used in electric vehicles, telecom networks and other technology. (Photo courtesy of Murata Manufacturing)
RYO NEMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government plans to designate advanced electronic components as critical goods that will receive support from the state to shore up the supply chain and minimize the fallout from international emergencies, officials said during a meeting held Wednesday by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) -- which stabilize voltages and reduce noise in a wide-range of devices such as smartphones, electric vehicles, medical devices, defense equipment and communication infrastructure -- are likely to be included in the designation.

