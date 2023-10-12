Japan to add advanced electronic parts to critical supplies list

TOKYO -- The Japanese government plans to designate advanced electronic components as critical goods that will receive support from the state to shore up the supply chain and minimize the fallout from international emergencies, officials said during a meeting held Wednesday by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) -- which stabilize voltages and reduce noise in a wide-range of devices such as smartphones, electric vehicles, medical devices, defense equipment and communication infrastructure -- are likely to be included in the designation.